Chadian start-ups aim to solve blackouts and joblessness

Growing up in Chad’s capital N’Djamena, Youssouf Ali Mbodou took his books into the streets at night to study during power cuts which were frequent and lasted for weeks.

Now 30, he is the founder of a solar power start-up called Kouran Jabo, meaning power is back and what people shout when the electricity returns, says Mbodou, sitting in a sparse office in N'Djamena.

In Chad, one of the least-developed countries in the world, people are starting to look to start-ups to create jobs and provide services such as electricity and waste management, which most of the 16-million population live without.

Profit and help

Mbodou is among a generation of young entrepreneurs who grew up seeing such problems go unsolved and are taking matters into their own hands by setting up businesses that aim to profit but also help.

“I told myself, ‘no-one is doing anything about this’,” says Mbodou, who has sold about 400 pay-as-you-go solar kits since the business started in 2018.

Electricity reaches about 10% of people in Chad, according to the World Bank, ranking it second to last in the world in terms of a reliable supply and coverage.

Social entrepreneurship is rising globally as more business leaders cater to ethically-conscious consumers with companies that seek to improve society or the environment.