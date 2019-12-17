Thousands protest in Algeria against talks with new president

Algiers — Students, teachers and other demonstrators rallied in their thousands in Algeria’s capital on Tuesday against the newly elected president, rejecting his offer of dialogue with a months-old protest movement.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune won 58.1% of the vote in Thursday’s election, according to official results, and on Friday said he was ready for talks to “build a new Algeria”. But protesters, long opposed to an election they saw as a ploy by the establishment to consolidate power after ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under popular pressure in April, remained defiant.

“The election was fixed! It wasn’t legitimate! The march will continue,” protesters shouted in Algiers during the first weekly rally since the poll, an AFP journalist said.

Security forces were heavily deployed, but there were no confrontations between them and demonstrators.

Tebboune is set to be sworn in during a ceremony in Algiers on Thursday, the presidency said.

The protest movement has rocked Algeria since February, initially demanding Bouteflika step down then pushing for the remnants of his regime to make way for new, independent institutions. Turnout in the election was 39.9%, according to the constitutional council.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday congratulated Tebboune on his victory, the Algerian presidency said. All five candidates had links to Bouteflika, who ruled for two decades despite suffering a debilitating stroke in 2013. Tebboune is also seen as close to army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah, who became the country’s de facto strongman following Bouteflika’s departure.

Protesters, who have rallied every week since February to demand far-reaching reforms, staged particularly large demonstrations to mark the vote, with tens of thousands flooding the streets of Algiers.