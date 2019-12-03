World / Africa

US court acquits shipbuilder’s sales rep over Mozambique corruption scandal

New York — A US jury on Monday cleared a sales representative for a Lebanese shipbuilding company of charges that he helped to defraud US investors in bonds backed by the Mozambican government.

Jean Boustani, 41, was acquitted of the charges by a jury following a trial in federal court in Brooklyn, which shed new light on a corruption scandal that contributed to Mozambique's debt default in 2016.

“Jean never met, spoke to, had a relationship, or lied to any investor,” Randall Jackson, one of Boustani's lawyers, said in a statement after the verdict. “This is a critical fact.”

The case involved three contracts awarded by Mozambique to Boustani's employer, Privinvest, to build a coastal defence system, a tuna fishing fleet and a shipyard.

The projects were financed with nearly $2bn in loans from Credit Suisse and Russian lender VTB.

Prosecutors said Boustani, a Lebanese citizen, paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks to Mozambican officials and Credit Suisse bankers to secure the contracts and loans.

Credit Suisse sold parts of those loans to investors, including some in the US, who were falsely told that all the money was being used for the legitimate government projects, according to prosecutors.

While Privinvest did deliver ships and equipment to Mozambique, prosecutors said, their value was grossly inflated.

Eventually the loans defaulted and investors lost their money.

Boustani, who testified in his own defence at the trial, never disputed that he paid officials, but said he had no role in packaging the loans for investors.

His lawyers argued that the case did not belong in the US, which Boustani never visited.

Three Credit Suisse bankers previously pleaded guilty in the case. Two of them, Andrew Pearse and Surjan Singh, testified against Boustani at the trial.

Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang was also charged in the case. Prosecutors said Chang, who is fighting extradition in SA, secretly had the country’s government guarantee the loans in exchange for bribes. Chang denies wrongdoing.

When the loan guarantees became public in 2016, foreign donors to cut off support and Mozambique defaulted on its sovereign debt. It remains among the world’s most indebted countries.

Bribes, kickbacks, lies and money laundering in Mozambique

Jean Boustani is accused of paying Mozambican government officials over $150m in bribes and an additional $50m in kickbacks to three Credit Suisse ...
1 week ago

Former Credit Suisse banker grilled over Mozambique scam

Andrew Pearse is a state witness against Jean Boustani, accused of paying millions of dollars in kickbacks tied to $2bn in loans
1 month ago

