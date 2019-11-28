World / Africa

State-owned diamond firm plans auctions outside Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company has cut its 2019 diamond production forecast 24% to 3.1-million carats, but sees a rebound in 2020

28 November 2019 - 15:30 Godfrey Marawanyika
Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Harare — State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is planning gem auctions outside the country, including in Asian cities, to widen marketing options amid a market glut that’s steadily made polished stones cheaper.

The company must explore and penetrate the international market to boost sales volumes and plans 11 international tenders in 2020, according to acting CEO Rob de Pretto.

“All those big companies like De Beers and Alrosa are also doing it, so we must also be there with them,” De Pretto said in an e-mailed response to questions. “Harare is not a choice with many international buyers. By going to Dubai, Hong Kong, Antwerp and all those places, that is where the international buyers are.”

The tenders will be conducted by the Minerals Marketing Corp of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). In its third auction of the year in September, MMCZ offered 316,000 carats in the capital, Harare, which attracted buying interest from Belgium, Dubai, India, Israel and SA, it said at the time.

ZCDC has cut its diamond production forecast for 2019 by 24% to 3.1-million carats, but sees a rebound to 6.12-million carats in 2020. In total, the nation expects 4.1-million carats output in 2019 year from 2.8-million carats in 2018. At the peak of production in 2012, the Southern African country’s output was 12-million carats.

Buyers purchasing from African mines and selling to stores in cities such as New York, London and Hong Kong are being squeezed by oversupply and tighter bank financing.

De Beers, the world’s biggest diamond producer, is said to have lowered prices by 5% at its November sale to cushion the middlemen that trade and polish its rough gems.

Bloomberg 

Zimbabwe embarks on ambitious mining plan to raise $12bn by 2023

But, bad policies, corruption, unreliable and expensive power and the worst forex crunch ever will likely leave it a pipe dream
World
1 month ago

US bans trade in rough diamonds from Zimbabwe

Harare says the decision was uninformed as there is no forced labour in the country
World
1 month ago

Zimbabwe government hikes electricity tariffs by up to 500%

The country is without electricity for up to 18 hours a day, and the hike is expected to further push up inflation, pegged at 175.66% year on year ...
World
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Four more Ebola health workers killed and five ...
World / Africa
2.
Lebanon pays $1.5bn bond payment but the wolves ...
World / Middle East
3.
Huge investment needed to make Europe’s heavy ...
World / Europe
4.
State-owned diamond firm plans auctions outside ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Alrosa invests $12m in diamond exploration in Zimbabwe

World / Africa

Army stake threatens to derail $4bn platinum mine in Zimbabwe

World / Africa

Zimbabwe to scrap platinum mine ownership rules

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.