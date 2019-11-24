Former Namibian fisheries minister caught up in graft scandal

Windhoek — Namibia's former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau was released on Sunday after a high court judge declared that the warrant for his arrest a day earlier on corruption charges was invalid.

Esau was arrested along with a former client manager from Investec Asset Management, Ricardo Gustavo, after allegations they were involved in a scheme to award fishing licences to an Icelandic firm in return for kickbacks.

Esau and justice minister Sakeus Shanghala resigned earlier in November over the bribery claims. The two are alleged to have awarded horse mackerel quotas to Iceland's biggest fishing firm Samherji in exchange for bribes.

Samherji said it had hired a law firm to investigate the allegations.

Esau applied to the Windhoek High Court to declare the warrant for his arrest and detention invalid. His lawyer, Appolos Shimakeleni, argued that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigators had "no power or authority in law to investigate money laundering" and issue a warrant.

"The warrant of arrest in respect of the applicant issued by the first respondent on 23 November 2019, is declared invalid and set aside," judge Hannelie Prinsloo said in his order, without giving further details.