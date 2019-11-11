Zimbabwe’s central bank fails to fulfil promise to supply $1bn worth of new notes

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) on Monday failed to supply $1bn worth of new notes that it had promised to pump into the market to ease the country’s cash shortages.

Zimbabweans had been looking forward to a rare opportunity to withdraw cash from banks. The country is facing acute shortages of cash, fuel, medicines and food. Banks’ automated teller machines (ATMs) have not disbursed cash for the past three years.

The southern African country is experiencing its worst economic crisis in a decade, with inflation at more than 300%, the second-highest in the world after Venezuela.

In June 2019, the government unexpectedly reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar to end a decade of using the US dollar, which replaced the local currency that collapsed in 2009.

The central bank hopes the new notes will help end the cash shortage, bring down inflation and speed up the restoration of the long neglected domestic currency.

The cash crunch is so severe that notes are “sold” for a premium of as high as 60% in exchange with mobile money on the parallel market.

Depositors often queue for hours to access cash on the rare occasions when the notes are available at banks.

In October, the RBZ said it would release the new notes on November 11.