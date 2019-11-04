Zimbabwean politician Joram Gumbo charged with corruption of nearly $4m

Harare — The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government $3.7m (R55m), the second high-profile graft case in 2019.

Joram Gumbo, a minister in the presidency, was arrested on suspicion of directing a government-owned airline formed in 2017 to use a property owned by his relative as its headquarters, according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters.

Gumbo, who was transport minister at the time, is also accused of abusing his position by forcing the re-appointment of the head of a state-owned company after the official was found guilty of corruption and fired by a tribunal. Zacc said the government had suffered total losses to the tune of $3.7m.

Gumbo was not available to comment.

His arrest comes as critics accuse the president of lacking the drive to carry out the political reforms needed to help Zimbabwe recover from its worst economic crisis in a decade.

The commission, which Mnangagwa appointed in July, says it is on a drive to bring corrupt officials to account. In July, tourism minister Prisca Mupfumiraa was charged with corruptly misusing $95m from the state pension fund.