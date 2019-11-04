World / Africa

Zimbabwean politician Joram Gumbo charged with corruption of nearly $4m

Gumbo, a minister in the presidency, was arrested on suspicion of directing a government-owned airline to use a property owned by his relative as its headquarters

04 November 2019 - 17:01 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government $3.7m (R55m), the second high-profile graft case in 2019.

Joram Gumbo, a minister in the presidency, was arrested on suspicion of directing a government-owned airline formed in 2017 to use a property owned by his relative as its headquarters, according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters.

Gumbo, who was transport minister at the time, is also accused of abusing his position by forcing the re-appointment of the head of a state-owned company after the official was found guilty of corruption and fired by a tribunal. Zacc said the government had suffered total losses to the tune of $3.7m.

Gumbo was not available to comment.

His arrest comes as critics accuse the president of lacking the drive to carry out the political reforms needed to help Zimbabwe recover from its worst economic crisis in a decade.

The commission, which Mnangagwa appointed in July, says it is on a drive to bring corrupt officials to account. In July, tourism minister Prisca Mupfumiraa was charged with corruptly misusing $95m from the state pension fund.

When Mnangagwa took over as leader after the late Robert Mugabe was ousted in 2017, he promised to stamp out the graft that had become endemic under his predecessor.

Although some Mugabe-era ministers have been arrested for corruption, they are free on bail while their cases are stuck in courts, frustrating citizens who feel that officials can use their influence to escape punishment.

Gumbo is due to appear in court on Tuesday, a commission official said.

Reuters

Zimbabwe threatens to cut off relations with US

The attack came after the US ambassador to Zimbabwe said corruption, not sanctions, are behind the country’s economic crisis
World
3 days ago

Enough is enough: remove sanctions now, Mnangagwa demands

But the US says its ‘targeted sanctions are not responsible for Zimbabwe falling tragically short of its potential’
World
1 week ago

Zimbabwe bread price skyrockets 60% overnight

‘Bakers cannot continue to absorb all these costs; that is why we have had to increase the price,’ says National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe head  ...
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
UK lowers terrorism threat level from ‘severe’ to ...
World / Europe
2.
Report on Russian meddling delayed until after UK ...
World
3.
Zimbabwean politician Joram Gumbo charged with ...
World / Africa
4.
California stands up to climate bully Trump
World / Americas

Related Articles

Zimbabwe to introduce new currency in two weeks

World / Africa

Zimbabwean deminers help make Falklands Islands safe

World

Zimbabwe gets a public holiday to protest US sanctions

World / Africa

Zimbabwe to cut power to mines, farms and other users

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.