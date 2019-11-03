Botswana’s opposition leaders boycott Masisi’s inauguration

Opposition leaders boycotted the inauguration of Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone on Friday.

Masisi, the leader of the victorious Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) , took the oath of office in a packed indoor stadium at Botswana University, in front of foreign dignitaries. including Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who received a rapturous welcome from the crowd.

Former Botswana president Ian Khama did not attend the event. Khama, quit the ruling BDP that was founded by his father, Seretse Khama, in 1965, following a spat with his successor, Masisi. This was over the withdrawal of certain privileges for the former president, as well as Masisi’s refusal to appoint Tshekedi Khama, Ian Khama's brother as vice-president.

Khama formed the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) with Biggie Butale as party president and formed an alliance with the official opposition party, the Umbrella for Democratic Change.