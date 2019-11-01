Zimbabwe threatens to cut off relations with US

Harare — On Thursday, Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo threatened to cut off diplomatic ties with the US after he sharply criticised US ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols and called him an “opposition citadel”.

The scathing attack on the US ambassador has left relations between the two countries at a new low, despite efforts by Zimbabwe’s government to re-engage with the US, which has imposed economic sanctions on the country.

Moyo’s attack on Nichols came after the US diplomat rubbished the Sadc campaign to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe and said corruption, not sanctions, are behind the country’s economic crisis.

On October 25, the day Sadc set to support lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe, the US responded by slapping more sanctions on state security minister Owen Ncube, accusing him of human rights abuses and involvement in a recent series of state-sanctioned abductions against those who oppose the government.

Ncube is a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the new sanctions were seen as a slap in the face for the president.

In a strongly worded statement, Moyo, a former army general who announced the military coup to topple former president Robert Mugabe in 2017, said Zimbabwe is ready to ignore the US.