World / Africa

US to host talks between Ethiopia and Egypt over dam

31 October 2019 - 16:15 Nizar Manek
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Guba, now under construction on the Blue Nile, will be the biggest hydroelectric project in Africa when it is complete. The dam has led to disagreements with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan. Picture: DPA
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Guba, now under construction on the Blue Nile, will be the biggest hydroelectric project in Africa when it is complete. The dam has led to disagreements with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan. Picture: DPA

Addis Ababa — The US has invited Ethiopia and Egypt for talks as part of international efforts to quell a dispute over a huge dam that is being built on the Nile River, according to Ethiopian officials.

Ethiopia will take part in the November 6 meeting that will include mutual neighbour Sudan, foreign ministry spokesperson Nebiat Getachew said on Thursday. Egypt has already accepted an invitation for talks in the US on the same date.

The Voice of America reported last week that treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin had proposed the three countries and the World Bank’s president meet amid rising tensions over Ethiopia’s dam on the Blue Nile River, citing a letter it obtained. The World Bank’s office in Ethiopia did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Accusations have flared in recent weeks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is set to be Africa’s biggest hydropower project when completed. Egypt and Ethiopia are striving to reach an agreement on how to fill the dam’s reservoir, a process crucial to ensuring a reliable flow to Egypt, which depends on the Nile for almost all its fresh water.

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday his country would take part in the negotiations with Ethiopia and Sudan in Washington to break a “deadlock” over the dam. He did not specify the US treasury’s involvement.

Ethiopia water minister Sileshi Bekele, who confirmed on Wednesday that his country had received the US treasury’s invitation, said the three African nations are already due to hold the sixth of nine planned technical meetings on filling and dam operations in the first half of November in Ethiopia.

Bloomberg

Climate change has dried out Ethiopia’s Choke Mountain

With soil washed away by river run-off, and an area once known for its cold now too warm to farm, Ethiopian farmers are fighting for survival
World
6 months ago

Egyptian farmers hit as Nile Delta comes under threat

The Nile Delta is increasingly salinated, with soil degradation, pollution and an increasing human population taking its toll on those who rely on it
World
1 year ago

Will DRC finally realise its plans for huge hydroelectric scheme?

After years of stops and starts, the project is now in the hands of President Felix Tshisekedi, who has vowed to step up power supply
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Keystone oil pipeline shut down after leak of ...
World / Americas
2.
India splits Kashmir with both parts to be ruled ...
World / Asia
3.
US strikes deal to recover $1bn from 1MDB ...
World
4.
Masked protesters target Halloween party district
World / Asia

Related Articles

Liberalisation hurdle for thriving Ethiopia

Business

New dams in Africa could add risk to power supplies down the line

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.