NEWS ANALYSIS: Botswana ruling party sweeps boards in poll

Botswana ruling party sweeps boards in poll

In the run-up to the Botswana elections last week there was naturally much sabre-rattling from the opposition parties trying to make inroads into the ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s 53-year-old sway over the country.

This hegemony is remarkable and unusual in Africa because the 12 elections Botswana has held so far have been successful without a whiff of electoral impropriety.