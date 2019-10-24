World / Africa

Zimbabwe to cut power to mines, farms and other users

24 October 2019 - 11:40 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF/JACEK NOWAK
Harare — Zimbabwe’s state-owned electricity distributor, grappling with drought and ageing equipment, said on Thursday that it will disconnect mines, farms and other users as it looks to recover $77m in unpaid bills.

The country is experiencing daily power cuts lasting up to 18 hours after a severe drought reduced water levels at the country’s biggest hydro plant.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is also being hampered by ageing coal-fired electricity generators that constantly break down.

ZETDC said in a public notice that it was owed 1.2-billion Zimbabwe dollars ($77m) and aims to recover the money from mining, agriculture, commercial and domestic users.

Defaulters should “settle their electricity bills without any further delay to avoid the inconvenience associated with power being disconnected”, ZETDC said as it steps up its revenue-collection efforts.

The Zimbabwe chamber of mines, which represents big platinum and gold producers and other miners said its members are paying for power supplies in dollars to guarantee supply. They will not be affected by the disconnections, chamber CEO Isaac Kwesu said.

On Thursday, Zimbabwe was generating 688MW of electricity, less than half its peak demand, official figures showed. The country imports up to 400MW from SA and Mozambique when they have spare capacity.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe hiked its average electricity tariff by 320% to increase power supplies, angering consumers already grappling with soaring inflation and the country’s worst economic crisis in a decade.

Reuters

