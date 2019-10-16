Uhuru Kenyatta chides critics as Kenya opens $1.5bn Chinese-built railway line

Upgrading Kenyan railways has been part of Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative aimed in part at infrastructure projects that improve land and maritime trade routes between China and Europe, Asia and Africa.

Kenya had planned to open an industrial park in Naivasha, offering companies tax breaks for investing in manufacturing, and preferential tariffs for electricity generated in the nearby geothermal fields. But that has been delayed.

The railway was a pet project of President Uhuru Kenyatta who opened the extension on Wednesday.

Infrastructure setbacks

Kenyatta was re-elected for a five-year term in 2017 after promising to develop the East African nation’s infrastructure, but it has been dogged by problems.

In April, China refused to fund the planned $3.7bn extension from Naivasha to the Ugandan border town of Malaba.

Transport minister James Macharia said then that the government would spend $210m to rehabilitate the colonial-era Malaba line instead.

Kenyatta rejected criticism of his plans, likening suggestions that the new railway was to “nowhere” to criticism of the original Uganda-Kenya railway by politicians during the British colonial era, who called it the “lunatic express”.

“Those who think they will take us backwards, they should leave Kenya and look for another country,” Kenyatta said as he opened the new railway.

Wu Peng, the Chinese ambassador to Kenya, said the railway from Mombasa had already had a positive impact on the economy, citing tourism, investments and communications.

“More jobs will be created,” Wu said at the same ceremony.

Too expensive

Many importers say the new Mombasa to Nairobi railway is too expensive to move freight and have been angered by government attempts to force them to use it.

It costs about $800 to truck a container from Mombasa to Nairobi, but $1,100 by rail, mainly due to extra costs for moving goods from the rail terminus to an inland depot.

Some Naivasha residents questioned the government’s priorities.

“Even as they build the railway, they should also repair this road,” Dominic Njogu, a 35-year-old “bodaboda”, slang for motorbike, driver, said of the road serving tourist resorts, flower farms and Naivasha itself.

“It is full of big potholes and we have even lost some lives as cars and motorbikes swerve to avoid the holes.” Government borrowing has been ramped up to fund the railway and other projects such as roads. Total public debt stands at about 55% of GDP, up from 42% when Kenyatta took power in 2013.