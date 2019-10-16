Brexit should not affect Botswana’s trade with UK
The SA Customs Union agreed to a deal with the UK in September to govern trade should it leave the EU at the end of October
Botswana, the world’s second-biggest diamond producer, expects its trade with the UK to continue unhindered after Brexit.
The SA Customs Union (Sacu), which comprises Botswana, SA, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini, along with Mozambique, agreed on a deal with the UK in September to govern trade should it leave the EU at the end of October. The deal mirrors the terms Sacu now has with the EU.
“We have worked quite hard on ensuring there is no trade disruption,” Botswana’s investment, trade and industry minister Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, who travelled to London last week to chair talks on concluding the accord, said in a phone interview from Gaborone. “We have really tried to cover all the possible bases.”
British and EU officials are trying to thrash out a Brexit deal as the UK prepares to withdraw from the economic bloc on October 31, more than three years after Britons voted on the pull-out in a referendum.
Besides the trade accord, a memorandum of understanding guarantees the Sacu members and Mozambique access to the UK market, while the protracted process of certifying their goods is under way, according to Kenewendo.
“We are seeing opportunities that will come from having two markets now — in the UK and with the EU,” she said.
The minister also used her London visit to drum up foreign investment in Botswana. That has been a key focus of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is standing for election later in October and has been trying to reduce the nation’s reliance on diamonds and create jobs for the almost one in five workers who are unemployed.
The government wants more of its minerals to be processed locally, and is encouraging investment in the manufacturing, agroprocessing and services industries by offering tax breaks. Its cause has been aided by the fact that Botswana consistently ranks as one of Africa’s best-governed nations and has the continent’s highest credit rating by Moody’s Investors Service.
“One of the challenges we have had is really low brand recognition and we are working on that,” Kenewendo said. “When you talk about peace, when you talk about good governance, when you talk about safety and security, all those fundamentals are in place.”
Bloomberg