Brexit should not affect Botswana’s trade with UK

Botswana, the world’s second-biggest diamond producer, expects its trade with the UK to continue unhindered after Brexit.

The SA Customs Union (Sacu), which comprises Botswana, SA, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini, along with Mozambique, agreed on a deal with the UK in September to govern trade should it leave the EU at the end of October. The deal mirrors the terms Sacu now has with the EU.

“We have worked quite hard on ensuring there is no trade disruption,” Botswana’s investment, trade and industry minister Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, who travelled to London last week to chair talks on concluding the accord, said in a phone interview from Gaborone. “We have really tried to cover all the possible bases.”

British and EU officials are trying to thrash out a Brexit deal as the UK prepares to withdraw from the economic bloc on October 31, more than three years after Britons voted on the pull-out in a referendum.

Besides the trade accord, a memorandum of understanding guarantees the Sacu members and Mozambique access to the UK market, while the protracted process of certifying their goods is under way, according to Kenewendo.

“We are seeing opportunities that will come from having two markets now — in the UK and with the EU,” she said.