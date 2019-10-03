Nigeria lags in telecommunication and mobile money

Lagos/Johannesburg — Every month, Ifeyinwa Abel, the secretary of a Pentecostal church in Lagos, spends as much as a quarter of her salary sending money to pay for diabetes drugs to her mother 700km away in Abia Ohafia, a small agricultural village.

It isn’t easy. First Abel, 35, has to go to a bank branch in Lagos, the country’s commercial hub, and transfer 6,000 naira (R260) into the account of a friend in Ebem Ohafia, another town in Abia state. Then she has to pay 2,000 naira to 4,000 naira for her 65-year-old mother, Uche Arua, to get on the back of a motorcycle and ride 14km from her village to Ebem Ohafia to pick up the money.

At least that’s what happens if this fragile arrangement doesn’t break down. Some months, Abel can’t afford the motorcycle fare; other times, rains make the dirt road impassable.

“Sometimes I am unable to send the money, and she stays without the drug, and I am pained,” Abel says. “She must get the money and buy her drugs to survive.”

Abel’s story would be unusual across much of the rest of sub-Saharan Africa. In a region that accounts for half of the world’s 866-million mobile banking and payment accounts and two-thirds of all money transferred by phone, Nigeria is a laggard.

There are an estimated 172-million mobile phones in the country, but it didn’t award a single mobile banking licence until July, when it gave one to SA’s MTN. Its foot-dragging — encouraged by the traditional banking sector, say industry analysts and telecommunications companies — is blamed for declining financial inclusion in the country of 209-million people.

Nigeria vies with SA as the continent’s largest economy and is its most populous, but it’s a “sleeping giant” in the world of fintech, according to GSMA, a trade body that represents 750 mobile phone operators globally.