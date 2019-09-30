World / Africa

Al-shabaab militants attack US military base near Mogadishu

The Islamist group also detonated a car bomb targeting an EU military convoy on Monday in the Somalian capital

30 September 2019 - 13:21 Mohammed Omar Ahmed and Mohamed Sheikh Nor
This file picture shows ammunition used by suspected al-Shabaab assailants in a previous incident. Picture: REUTERS.
Garowe/Mogadishu — Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group in the Horn of Africa, attacked a US military base near Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and detonated a car bomb targeting an EU military convoy.

“We are aware that the al-Shabaab militants detonated two car bombs at the US army base in Balidoogle area today,” Abdirahman Muse Ali, a Somalia army officer, said by phone. “Armed fighters also attacked the base from different directions.”

Soldiers at the base repulsed the attackers, which led to casualties on both sides, Ali said.

The US uses the facility to train Somalia National Army troops, he said.

In the second incident, militants rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into an EU convoy of Italian military advisers near a military-training academy in Mogadishu, according to Ahmed Mohamed, a police officer.

Bloomberg

