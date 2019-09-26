Zimbabwe’s economy in steep contraction as inflation hits 300%

Zimbabwe’s economy faced a steep economic contraction this year, with the country’s year-on-year inflation having soared up to 300%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

Zimbabwe’s inflation is the highest in the world after Venezuela and government from July suspended presenting year on year inflation data in what seemed to be a calculated attempt to conceal the revealing figures.

The last inflation data released by the Zimbabwe Statistical Agency put inflation at 175,6% in June.

An IMF delegation was recently in Zimbabwe to assess progress on implementation of a Staff Monitored Program (SMP) that monitors economic performance and the country’s commitment to reforms.

In a statement released on Thursday, IMF head of delegation Gene Leon said the country was experiencing severe economic difficulties.