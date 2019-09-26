World / Africa

‘Many deaths’ feared after gold mine collapses in Chad

Illegal mine is in troubled Kouri Bougoudi, near the Libyan border

26 September 2019 - 10:46 Agency Staff
Gold. Picture: REUTERS
N’Djamena — Many people are feared dead, possibly 30, after an illegal gold mine collapsed in Chad, officials said on Thursday.

Defence minister Mahamat Abali Salah told AFP the mine caved in early on Tuesday in a zone beset by illegal mining at Kouri Bougoudi, near the Libyan border.

There were “many deaths, for sure”, Salah said.

“A mine collapsed. I cannot say exactly how many fatalities there are but there are many people working in these mines, so there must be many deaths, for sure,” Salah told AFP by telephone.

An army officer who requested anonymity spoke of “around 30 deaths”, basing the figure on witness accounts. The army had not yet arrived on the scene, which is in a remote town.

A local legislator spoke of “a dozen deaths”, basing his tally on what witnesses had related to him.

“I cannot give you an exact tally as we rushed troops to the scene this morning,” said Salah, saying he expected a report during the morning.

The Tibesti region where the accident occurred is a largely lawless one and home to gangs and traffickers seeking to profit from a gold rush.

Clashes in January between rival groups of miners left dozens dead, according to security and mining sources after fighting between groups of Arabs from Libya and miners from Chad’s Ouaddai community, the sources said.

Kouri Bougoudi has itself been the scene of clashes among rival ethnic, local and foreign groups since 2012 and 2013 after the discovery of gold deposits there.

The Chadian government has authorised mining companies to exploit the deposits, but rights groups accuse authorities of using Arab fighters to orchestrate a takeover of the area.

AFP

