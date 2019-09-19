Tunisia’s deposed Zine El Abidine Ben Ali dies in exile

Tunis – Tunisia’s all-powerful leader for over two decades, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was forced from power and into exile by a landmark popular uprising in early 2011, sparking revolts across the Arab world.

He died on Thursday aged 83 in Saudi Arabia, Tunisia’s foreign ministry said.

His downfall ignited similar uprisings against other authoritarian leaders across the Arab region, which led to the removal of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi in the same year.

A career soldier, Ben Ali took power on November 7 1987 when he toppled Habib Bourguiba, the ailing father of Tunisian independence who was by then reported to be senile. “I needed to re-establish the rule of law,” Ben Ali told a French television channel in 1988. “The president was ill and his inner circle was harmful.”

Tunisians at the time hailed his bloodless takeover.

He went on to make Tunisia a moderate voice in the Arab world while Western governments viewed him as an effective bulwark against Islamist extremism despite criticism of his slow move toward democracy.

He began his rule encouragingly, scrapping the title of “president for life” created by Bourguiba and limiting the number of presidential terms to three.

He launched a “solidarity” policy, creating a special fund for the underprivileged and a social security system, while pursuing the promotion of education and women’s rights.

But he consolidated his rule by muzzling the opposition, keeping strong control of the media and armed forces and eventually extending the number of terms he was allowed to serve under the constitution.