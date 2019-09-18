World / Africa

Ghana and Ivory Coast may put ceiling on cocoa production

The two countries, who together produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa, imposed a fixed ‘living income differential’ or premium of $40

18 September 2019 - 17:27 Maytaal Angel
A farmer is seen at his cocoa plantation in Toumodi, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2018. File photo: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON.
A farmer is seen at his cocoa plantation in Toumodi, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2018. File photo: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON.

Lisbon — Ghana and Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producers, are looking at introducing a cocoa production ceiling to support global prices and discourage overproduction, the countries' industry regulators said on Wednesday.

The move comes after the two countries, who together produce two-thirds of the world's cocoa, imposed a fixed "living income differential (LID)" or premium of $400 a tonne in July on all cocoa sales for the 2020/2021 season.

Many cocoa buyers say the LID, which represents a major overhaul of how cocoa is priced globally, could lead to excess production.

"We've put in [place a] mechanism that sets production ceilings,"  CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board Joseph Boahen Aidoo told industry representatives at the European Cocoa Forum, in Lisbon.

He declined to say at what level the production ceiling would be set, saying that parliament had to approve it first. 

Reuters

Swollen shoot cutting short cocoa trees and livelihoods in Ghana

The disease, spread by mealybugs, was discovered more than a century ago, but no cure is available yet
World
1 week ago

Ivory Coast farmers expect bigger cocoa crop as rains beat average

Above-average rain cheers farmers, who warn more sunshine will be needed to help pods grow bigger
World
1 month ago

More rain and sun needed ahead of Ivory Coast main cocoa crop, say farmers

In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, farmers said the crop was developing well but they feared a cold spell
World
1 month ago

Nestlé comes up with way to make chocolate without adding sugar

Swiss food company uses pulp that covers cocoa beans as sweetener
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
US sues former CIA employee Edward Snowden over ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump orders more sanctions on Iran over ...
World / Americas
3.
With 90% of votes in Benjamin Netanyahu misses a ...
World / Middle East
4.
Ghana and Ivory Coast may put ceiling on cocoa ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Abundant rains offer good prospects for main Ivory Coast cocoa crop

World / Africa

Ivory Coast to stamp out illegal cocoa output

World / Africa

Ivorian cocoa farmers hope for wet July to secure main crop

World / Africa

Ivory Coast rains boost cocoa crop after dry spell

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.