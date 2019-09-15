Poor showing at Robert Mugabe’s send-off underlines his fall from hero to dictator

Harare — It was billed as a resounding send-off for former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe but the crowds shunned Saturday’s memorial service.

The poor attendance at the National Sports Stadium in Harare was a sharp contrast to that on Independence Day in 1980, when a full-capacity crowd packed Rufaro Stadium for the inauguration of Mugabe as Zimbabwe’s first prime minister.

Saturday’s low attendance underlined Mugabe’s transformation from a revered hero at independence to a polarising dictator at death.

His body will be in the custody of his family before it is buried, to allow for construction of a mausoleum that will take about 30 days to complete.

A weeklong dispute between the government and Mugabe’s family over where the former president would be interred ended on Friday after the state forced the Mugabes to allow the burial to take place at the National Heroes’ Acre instead of a private burial that the family preferred.