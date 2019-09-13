World / Africa

Kenya becomes third African nation to introduce malaria vaccine

Homa Bay programme is the government’s first step towards creating awareness of world’s first malaria vaccine

13 September 2019 - 09:35 Maggie Fick
Picture: AFP/YURI DYACHYSHYN
Picture: AFP/YURI DYACHYSHYN

Nairobi — Kenya on Friday added the world’s first malaria vaccine to the routine immunisation schedule for children under two, becoming the third country in Africa to roll out the vaccine for the disease that kills one child globally every two minutes.

Malaria is a top killer of children under five in the East African nation, and the vaccine is critically important to its efforts to combat the disease because other measures such as mosquito nets have not proven adequate, the director-general of Kenya’s health ministry, Wekesa Masasabi, told Reuters.

“We still have an incidence of 27% (malaria infection) for children under five,” Masasabi said before Friday’s launch of the vaccine in the western county of Homa Bay.

The Homa Bay programme was the government’s first step towards creating awareness of the new vaccine, he said.

African nations Ghana and Malawi launched their pilot programmes of the vaccine earlier in 2019. Kenya plans to roll out the vaccine to eight of its 47 counties over the next two years, Masasabi said.

Name: AFP_1K58KV-1.jpgCaption: World map showing the incidence of malaria, according to the WHO World malaria report 2018. - AFP / AFP
Name: AFP_1K58KV-1.jpgCaption: World map showing the incidence of malaria, according to the WHO World malaria report 2018. - AFP / AFP

Malaria can be eradicated within a generation, global health experts said in a major report last weekend that was commissioned by The Lancet medical journal. The Lancet report contradicted the conclusions in August of a malaria review by the World Health Organization (WHO), and its experts urged the WHO not to shy away from this “goal of epic proportions”.

Malaria infected about 219-million people in 2017, killing about 435,000 of them, the vast majority babies and children in the poorest parts of Africa.

Due to ongoing transmission, half the world’s population is still at risk of contracting malaria.

Reuters

Ghana second country to launch malaria vaccine for infants

The RTS,S vaccine has been found effective in four out of 10 cases in infants, but rollout in rural areas may be problematic
World
4 months ago

Groundbreaking malaria vaccine project gets under way in Malawi

Large-scale initiative will also be rolled out in Kenya and Ghana
World
4 months ago

Gene-editing’s ethical concerns should not hold back malaria research, says Bill Gates

New gene-drive technologies to alter certain mosquitoes’ ability to pass on malaria — which kills more than 400,000 a year — may be worth the risk
World
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Kenya becomes third African nation to introduce ...
World / Africa
2.
China orders SOEs to help cool tension in Hong ...
World / Asia
3.
Russia police launch mass raids against ...
World / Europe
4.
ECB’s Draghi launches new stimulus after ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

New Ebola vaccine trial in Uganda aims to target all strains of the virus

Opinion

Fungi take the fight against malaria to mosquitoes

Science & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.