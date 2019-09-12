World / Africa

Robert Mugabe to be buried in homestead in Kutama, family says

After his body arrived home in Zimbabwe from Singapore, where he died, Mugabe's final burial place became a point of dispute between his family and the government

12 September 2019 - 13:50 agency staff
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, leaves with Grace Mugabe after receiving the body of her husband, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, leaves with Grace Mugabe after receiving the body of her husband, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 11, 2019. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Harare — Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be buried early next week in his village and not at a national monument for liberation heroes, his family said on Thursday.

The family of Mugabe, who died in Singapore last week, and Zimbabwe's government have been at odds over whether he would be buried in his homestead in Kutama, northwest of Harare, or at the National Heroes Acre in the capital.

"His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday night … followed by a private burial — either Monday or Tuesday — no National Heroes Acre. That's the decision of the whole family," his nephew, Leo Mugabe, told AFP.

Mugabe, whose autocratic rule ended in a military coup in 2017, died last week aged 95. His body was flown back from Singapore on Wednesday.

Zimbabweans have been split over the death of a leader once hailed for ending the former British colony Rhodesia of white-minority rule but who later purged his foes in a brutal crackdown.

His tyrannical leadership and economic mismanagement forced millions to escape a country crippled by hyperinflation and shortages of food, drugs and fuel.

After his body arrived home, though, Mugabe's final burial place became a point of dispute between his family and the government.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared Mugabe a national hero after his death, indicating he should be buried at the national monument.

But the family said traditional chiefs in his homestead in the Zvimba region should decide where he should be buried.

Some family members are still bitter over his ousting, and the role his former ally Mnangagwa played. Mugabe fired Mnangagwa in 2017, in what many believed was an attempt to position his wife Grace to succeed him.

Mugabe was ousted by protesters and the military soon after.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, former Cuban leader Raul Castro and a dozen African presidents, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are among those expected to attend Mugabe's state funeral on Saturday in Harare.

AFP

The tragedy of Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe died in a hospital in Singapore on September 6. Once a shining hope for a newly independent Zimbabwe, he leaves behind a country in ...
Features
9 hours ago

Mugabe’s burial place will be known only by local chiefs, says his nephew

Tradition requires that local chiefs bury him and they do not have to disclose the site to anyone, says Leo Mugabe
World
1 day ago

DAVID PILLING: Robert Mugabe and the tragedy of liberation movements

A young population wants competent and honest government, not the tired ideology of old soldiers
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Robert Mugabe to be buried in homestead in ...
World / Africa
2.
World Gold Council sets out ethical, ...
Business
3.
Emmanuel Macron ally and French assembly chief ...
World / Europe
4.
Botswana takes softly-softly approach to return ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

HANS PIENAAR: ANC not yet close to understanding the damage Robert Mugabe did ...

Opinion

Robert Mugabe’s body brought home but resting place is still a mystery

World / Africa

Robert Mugabe’s body brought home to Zimbabwe

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.