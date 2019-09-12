World / Africa

Mugabe family snubs Emmerson Mnangagwa, opting for a private burial

12 September 2019 - 19:09 Kevin Samaita
Mourners hold a poster of Robert Mugabe during the viewing of his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Mourners hold a poster of Robert Mugabe during the viewing of his body as it lies in state at the Rufaro stadium, in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Harare — Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe will be buried next week during a private ceremony at an as-yet-undisclosed location, his nephew said on Thursday.

“The family has decided that he will be buried privately. That is the family decision as of now. I will let you know if there are changes,” he said.

A ceremony for foreign heads of states will be held on Saturday.

The decision to bury Mugabe in a private ceremony is a slap in the face for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government, which has been trying to persuade the Mugabe family to bury the liberation leader at a national shrine the former president himself built to intern liberation struggle stalwarts.

Sources in government said Mugabe had been “sulking” at his Blue Roof mansion and had not spoken to his former deputy for the past two years. They say Mugabe was bitter about Mnangagwa having worked with the military to topple him in a coup in November 2017.

In his final days Mugabe reportedly expressed his wish to snub the Heroes’ Acre and be buried at his rural home.

On Thursday, Mnangagwa spoke privately with Grace Mugabe for several minutes at the Blue Roof mansion, trying to persuade the widow to let the burial take place at the Heroes’ Acre. But Mnangagwa's overtures failed.

“I have worked with the former president for 54 years and we never had divisions except for what happened that all of you are aware of. When I came in, I said let bygones be bygones, let’s move forward. That’s the spirit I have even now,” Mnangagwa said after the meeting.

On Saturday, a memorial service that will be attended by foreign dignitaries will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba confirmed that 11 African heads of state will attend the service. These include Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the DRC’S Felix Tshisekedi, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, Malawi’s Peter Mutharika, Angola’s Joao Laurenco, Saharawi’s Brahim Ghali, SA's Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambique’s Felipe Nyusi, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu, Namibia’s Hage Geingob and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former presidents who have confirmed their attendance are SA’s Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda and Rupiah Banda, Mozambique’s Joachim Chissano, Namibia’s Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba, and Botswana’s Festus Mogae.

The tragedy of Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe died in a hospital in Singapore on September 6. Once a shining hope for a newly independent Zimbabwe, he leaves behind a country in ...
Features
15 hours ago

Robert Mugabe’s body brought home to Zimbabwe

The government and Mugabe’s family are still talking about his final resting place, with the family insisting he be buried in his rural village, as ...
World
1 day ago

Robert Mugabe to be buried in homestead in Kutama, family says

After his body arrived home in Zimbabwe from Singapore, where he died, Mugabe's final burial place became a point of dispute between his family and ...
World
6 hours ago

HANS PIENAAR: ANC not yet close to understanding the damage Robert Mugabe did to SA

Presidents past and present let themselves be guided on African affairs by the Zimbabwean tyrant
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Mugabe family snubs Emmerson Mnangagwa, opting ...
World / Africa
2.
Workers to paralyse Paris with massive metro ...
World / Europe
3.
US core consumer prices at one-year high, but Fed ...
World / Americas
4.
145 US business leaders call for tighter gun ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: A monster rampaged through Zimbabwe, and SA cheered him on

Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN JANSEN: Let’s talk about what Robert Mugabe really did to education

Opinion / Columnists

DAVID PILLING: Robert Mugabe and the tragedy of liberation movements

Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Whitewashing the monster that was Mugabe is disgraceful

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.