As about 180 Nigerians land in Lagos from SA, official calls for calm after attacks
Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama has applauded Air Peace owner Allen Onyema for the offer of free flights for Nigerians out of SA
Nigerian foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama has appealed to his countrymen in SA to remain calm and patient as his government tries to find solutions to recent xenophobic violence.
He said that all relevant stakeholders were in discussion to find permanent solutions to attacks on foreign nationals in SA, including against Nigerians.
Onyeama made the comments as his representative in Nigeria welcomed home the first group of Nigerians who took up the offer of the free flights out of SA. The flights were offered by Nigerian independent airline‚ Air Peace.
The 178 Nigerians arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday evening and were received by the acting director in the Southern African affairs division‚ Chuks Chikezie Jonathan.
Close to 200 Nigerian nationals took a free flight to Nigeria on September 11 2019. This comes after a spate of xenophobic violence in Gauteng and other parts of the country.
At least 12 people have been killed in attacks on foreign businesses in Johannesburg and Pretoria in the past few weeks.
Onyeama applauded Air Peace owner Allen Onyema for the offer of free flights for Nigerians out of SA. Onyeama said the second flight would take place soon‚ once necessary arrangements were made by Nigerian missions in SA.