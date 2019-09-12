As about 180 Nigerians land in Lagos from SA, official calls for calm after attacks

Nigerian foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama has appealed to his countrymen in SA to remain calm and patient as his government tries to find solutions to recent xenophobic violence.

He said that all relevant stakeholders were in discussion to find permanent solutions to attacks on foreign nationals in SA, including against Nigerians.

Onyeama made the comments as his representative in Nigeria welcomed home the first group of Nigerians who took up the offer of the free flights out of SA. The flights were offered by Nigerian independent airline‚ Air Peace.

The 178 Nigerians arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday evening and were received by the acting director in the Southern African affairs division‚ Chuks Chikezie Jonathan.