World / Africa

Robert Mugabe’s body brought home to Zimbabwe

The government and Mugabe’s family are still talking about his final resting place, with the family insisting he be buried in his rural village, as per his last wishes

11 September 2019 - 17:59 Kevin Samaita
The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrives, Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 11, 2019. Mugabe died on Friday September 6 in Singapore after a long illness. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Harare — The body of Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday afternoon but there is still no confirmation of his final resting place.

The government and his family are still in discussions about his final resting place with the family insisting he be buried in his rural village, as per his last wishes.

The government is insisting he is buried at the national shrine just outside Harare, where those who played a prominent role in Zimbabwe's struggle for independence are buried.

A crowd of hundreds of people that included Zanu-PF supporters, relatives and sympathisers gathered at the national airport, which is named after Mugabe, to welcome the body.

It was a hair-raising moment when Mugabe’s body was transferred from the chartered jet to a military hearse, as some of the flag-waving supporters cheered while others shed tears upon seeing the casket carrying the remains.

Mugabe’s burial place will be known only by local chiefs, says his nephew

Tradition requires that local chiefs bury him and they do not have to disclose the site to anyone, says Leo Mugabe
21 hours ago

Mugabe’s wife, Grace Mugabe, who wore a black veil covering her face, appeared inconsolable after she disembarked from the plane to be welcomed by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Mugabe couple and Mnangagwa had not seen eye to eye and had been communicating through emissaries since the takeover that was backed by the military.

Addressing the crowd, Mnangagwa heaped praise on Mugabe but did not announce his burial site.

“The entire nation of Zimbabwe, our people, across the board are grieved and are in mourning because the light which led us to independence is no more, but his works, his ideology will continue to guide this nation.

“On the day we shall lay him to rest, on Sunday, I appeal to you in your hundreds, in your thousands, in your millions to show your love of our great leader who has left us,” he added.

Mugabe’s body was then taken to a military barracks after which it was expected to be taken to his Blue Roof home in Harare.

The former president died in Singapore last Friday from prostate cancer.

DAVID PILLING: Robert Mugabe and the tragedy of liberation movements

A young population wants competent and honest government, not the tired ideology of old soldiers
14 hours ago

Robert Mugabe: The leader who shouldn’t have been

For Mugabe, the corrupting sentiment was his obsession with power and control, an inner totalitarian streak that meant he would stop at nothing
2 days ago

HANS PIENAAR: ANC not yet close to understanding the damage Robert Mugabe did to SA

Presidents past and present let themselves be guided on African affairs by the Zimbabwean tyrant
14 hours ago

