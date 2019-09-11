Robert Mugabe’s body brought home to Zimbabwe

Harare — The body of Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe, arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday afternoon but there is still no confirmation of his final resting place.

The government and his family are still in discussions about his final resting place with the family insisting he be buried in his rural village, as per his last wishes.

The government is insisting he is buried at the national shrine just outside Harare, where those who played a prominent role in Zimbabwe's struggle for independence are buried.

A crowd of hundreds of people that included Zanu-PF supporters, relatives and sympathisers gathered at the national airport, which is named after Mugabe, to welcome the body.

It was a hair-raising moment when Mugabe’s body was transferred from the chartered jet to a military hearse, as some of the flag-waving supporters cheered while others shed tears upon seeing the casket carrying the remains.