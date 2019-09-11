Robert Mugabe’s body brought home but resting place is still a mystery

Harare — The body of Zimbabwe’s founder prime minister and later president, Robert Mugabe, arrived at the country’s main airport from Singapore on Wednesday, but his final resting place remained a source of mystery, amid a dispute between some family members and the government.

Mugabe, one of the last “Big Men” of African politics who ruled for 37 years until he was ousted by his own army in November 2017, died in a Singapore hospital five days ago.

He is proving as polarising in death as he was in life, as the fight over where he will be buried threatens to embarrass his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and deepen divisions in the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The former president’s body arrived at Harare’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport shortly after 3pm. A military guard of honour stood at attention as the casket was offloaded from the aircraft, draped in the national flag and accompanied by security chiefs.