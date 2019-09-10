World / Africa Mugabe’s burial place will be known only by local chiefs, says his nephew Tradition requires that local chiefs bury him and they do not have to disclose the site to anyone, says Leo Mugabe BL PREMIUM

Harare - The tussle over the final resting place of former president Robert Mugabe continued on Tuesday with his family saying they might seek a postponement of the burial to make room for more consultations.

The government wants him buried at the National Heroes Acre, a national monument built by Mugabe to bury individuals who played a sterling role in the struggle for independence. But his family is adamant he should be buried in his rural village as he was of royal blood.