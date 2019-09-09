Friction emerges over where Robert Mugabe will be buried

The body of the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe is expected to be flown to Harare on Wednesday for his burial on Sunday.

The state funeral, which is expected to be the largest ever held in Zimbabwe, will take place at the 60,000-seat National Sports Stadium in Harare.

But it is still unclear where Mugabe will be buried amid reports that his family and government officials are at odds over his final resting place.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said on Monday that second vice-president Kembo Mohadi would lead a delegation to Singapore to return with Mugabe’s remains.

“The body is expected in Harare any time on Wednesday,” said Mutsvangwa.

The remains will lie in state at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Thursday and Friday to allow members of the public to pay their final respects.

“On Saturday the body will be taken to the National Sports Stadium where members of the diplomatic community, foreign envoys accredited to Zimbabwe and various other dignitaries will have a chance to bid farewell and pay their last respects to the pan-African icon.”

But Mutsvangwa did not confirm Mugabe’s burial place. Reports have said that the former president left instructions to bury him at his rural home in Kutama mission village, about 80km outside Harare.

If Mugabe is buried in Kutama it would be a major snub to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party he helped found.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba and deputy information minister Energy Mutodi said at the weekend Mugabe would be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre, which is reserved for individuals, most from the ruling Zanu-PF party, deemed to have served the country with distinction.

Mugabe was instrumental in the construction of Heroes’ Acre. His former wife, Sally, is buried there and there is a plot reserved for Mugabe next to her grave.

Prior to his death, newspaper reports said Mugabe had told his relatives he did not want to be buried at the national shrine.

The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper reported in August that Mugabe, who was deeply bitter over the coup lead by Mnangagwa, did not want Mnangagwa to “pontificate over his dead body”.

Mugabe died of advanced prostate cancer on Friday aged 95 in Singapore, where he had received medical treatment for months.

Several African heads of states and international figures are expected to attend Mugabe’s funeral that will be paid for by the cash-strapped government.