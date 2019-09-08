World / Africa

Sudan’s first cabinet since Bashir sworn in

‘The world is watching us. It is waiting to see how we can solve our issues’

08 September 2019 - 22:53 afp.com
Members of the Sudanese cabinet take oath at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, September 8 2019. Picture: EBRAHIM HAMID / AFP
Members of the Sudanese cabinet take oath at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, September 8 2019. Picture: EBRAHIM HAMID / AFP

Khartoum —Sudan's first cabinet since the overthrow of president Omar al-Bashir was sworn in Sunday as the African country transitions to a civilian rule following nationwide protests that overthrew the autocrat.

The 18-member cabinet led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, which includes four women, took oath at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

It is expected to steer the daily affairs of the country during a transition period of 39 months.

The government was formed after Sudan swore in a "sovereign council" in August — a joint civilian-military ruling body that aims to oversee the transition.

The 18 ministers were seen greeting members of the sovereign council, including its chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in images broadcast by state television from the palace.

"We have to put in a lot of efforts to meet our people's demands," information minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh said after the swearing in ceremony.

"The world is watching us. It is waiting to see how we can solve our issues."

The sovereign council itself is the result of a power-sharing deal between the protesters and generals who had seized power after the army ousted Bashir in April.

Hamdok's cabinet, which has the country's first female foreign affairs minister, is expected to lead Sudan through formidable challenges that also include ending internal conflicts in three regions.

Rebel groups from marginalised regions of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan states had waged long wars against Bashir's forces.

"The road ahead is not easy. We will face many challenges but we have to work on them," said Walaa Issam, minister for youth and sports.

'200-day programme'

Sudan's power-sharing deal aims to forge peace with armed groups.

Hamdok's cabinet will also be expected to fight corruption and dismantle the long-entrenched Islamist deep state created under Bashir.

Bashir had seized power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989 and ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades.

It was a worsening economic crisis that triggered the fall of Bashir, who is now on trial on charges of illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds.

The key challenge facing the new government is reviving the ailing economy.

"We have a 200-day programme for reviving the economy in a way that could help reduce the cost of living for our people in the near term," said finance minister Ibrahim Ahmad Al-Badawi.

"We also have a long term plan to restructure the overall economy," he said, adding that the country was soon expecting new donations to help tackle some immediate challenges.

According to doctors linked to the umbrella protest movement that led to Bashir's fall, more than 250 people have been killed in protest-related violence since December.

Of that at least 127 were killed in early June during a brutal crackdown on a weeks-long protest sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum. Officials have given a lower death toll.

AFP

 

African Union lifts suspension of Sudan after announcement of new cabinet

The AU’s Peace and Security Council said Friday that the decision followed the announcement of Sudan’s first cabinet
World
1 day ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Bashir faces the music

Deposed Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir is in court this week on charges of corruption
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Bashir got millions from Saudis, Sudan court hears

Sudanese investigator tells court the former strongman admitted to receiving nearly $100m from Saudi royalty
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Saudi king tightens grip with promotion of first ...
World / Middle East
2.
Sudan’s first cabinet since Bashir sworn in
World / Africa
3.
Afghan peace talks on hold, US to keep pressure ...
World / Middle East
4.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as clashes erupt ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Sudan generals, protest leaders sign transition deal

World / Africa

UN wants probe after shooting of Sudanese schoolchildren

World / Africa

Sudan in economic turmoil in absence of a working government

World / Africa

THE BIG READ: Middle East’s power struggle moves to Horn of Africa

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.