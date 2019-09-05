Vigilantes join forces to stop Kenyan families losing donkeys to China

“Supported by charities, donkey owners have formed groups to protect their animals. They do night patrols and form search parties when donkeys go missing. They even organised protests about the thefts,” he said.

Donkey slaughter has surged in Africa as demand for ejiao has jumped tenfold to about 6,000 tons a year in China whose donkey population — once the world’s largest — has plummeted to 4.5-million from 11-million in 1990, UN data shows.

Once a luxury for the elite, ejiao — that comes as a tablet to dissolve in water or in anti-ageing cream — is now widely used by China's wealthy middle class and diaspora. Prices have surged to more than $780/kg from about $30/kg in 2000, according to Chinese state-run media reports.

While much of the trade in donkey skins is legal, communities in countries such as Kenya, Botswana, Egypt, SA and Burkina Faso have also seen thousands of their animals stolen to service the lucrative Chinese market.

More than 300,000 donkeys — 15% of Kenya's donkey population — have been slaughtered for skin and meat export in less than three years, according to a June survey by the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation.

More than 4,000 donkeys were reported stolen more than the same period from April 2016 to December 2018, it said.

The report warned that donkeys were being slaughtered at a rate five times higher than their population was growing which could wipe out Kenya's donkey population by as early as 2023.

“I am concerned. The numbers are declining and it's not sustainable,” Obadiah Njagi, Kenya’s chief veterinary officer said. “We know people are suffering because their donkeys were stolen and there are fewer animals available as they are being bought by the slaughterhouses. We are trying to control this.”

Animal welfare groups and donkey owners are calling on Kenya to ban the trade in donkey skins and close down slaughterhouses, in line with similar action in more than a dozen other African nations, from Nigeria and Senegal to Burkina Faso and Mali.

“Donkeys support the lives of millions of people, from farming their land to carrying their children to school. But now they are under threat,” said Fred Ochieng, head of Brooke East Africa, a Nairobi-based animal welfare charity.

“Kenya is one of the few countries on the continent which is slaughtering donkeys in such high numbers. It is central to ending the donkey slaughter trade in Africa and ensuring that people have access to a decent living.”

More than 600-million people, largely in the developing world, depend on donkeys, mules and horses as their primary means of transport and on farms, according to Brook East Africa.

In Kenya the situation started to change in 2016 when the country's first donkey slaughterhouse, the Star Brilliant Donkey Export Abattoir — a Kenyan firm backed by Chinese investors — opened in Naivasha. Within months its suppliers started buying hordes of donkeys across the area, leading to shortages and driving up prices. Then donkeys began to disappear as criminal gangs moved in.

Five donkey owners in Naivasha told how they woke up to find their donkeys missing.

Charles Maina, 40, said there was little left of his six donkeys when he found their mutilated carcasses in the bushes near his home two days after they were stolen in August 2017. Their skins had been removed from the neck down and he only managed to identify them from the markings on their heads.

“I used to rent my donkeys out to people who make money transporting furniture or delivering water. It was a comfortable life,” said Maina. “After they were stolen, I had no money. We had to cut down on everything from food to education. I took my two children out of boarding school, and we even have to skip meals sometimes. My wife couldn’t cope and she left me.”

He now hires another person’s donkey to deliver water to local residents. He earns 500 Kenyan shillings ($5) daily — less than half what he earned when he had his own animals.

In other cases, owners found their stolen donkeys in the abattoir among the droves of others in the holding yard.

“I called out ‘Boy’ and he slowly came to me and started rubbing his head on my leg,” said Elijah Ng’ang’a, 28, who discovered his missing donkey at an abattoir in 2017. He said the manager vowed to find out how the stolen donkey ended up there but action came too late as Boy was slaughtered.

Now a motorbike taxi driver, Ng'ang’a earns 500 Kenyan shillings a day — half of his earnings from renting Boy to water vendors — but he cannot afford to buy a new donkey as the animals now sell for 20,000 shillings, up from 8,000 shillings two years ago.

Tensions over the donkey trade have put local communities at loggerheads with abattoir owners and managers.

When approached for comment, Star Brilliant’s CEO John Kariuki refused to answer questions and demanded photographs taken of the abattoir’s signboard outside the compound be deleted.

When the reporter refused, Star Brilliant staff forced her and her driver into the compound where they were held for an hour until the police arrived. The reporter’s camera was broken in the incident now under police investigation.

The rapid rate that donkeys are being killed in Kenya and mushrooming illegal networks has prompted hundreds of donkey owners to form neighbourhood groups to protect their animals.

John Nduhiu Kuiyaki, chair of a donkey owners association in Kamere — an informal settlement on the outskirts of Naivasha — said the group of 30 owners used to have 100 donkeys, but thefts more than the last three years have left them with 50.

“It was devastating for us. We now take turns to patrol the area at night. Some of us have built shelters for our animals, others who don't have land have to hire watchmen,” he said.

When animals go missing, donkey owners alert the chair of their groups, search parties are formed and the case reported to the local police, he said. Donkey owners also organise with police to go to the slaughterhouses to look for their animals.

“We don’t know much about this medicine the Chinese make from our donkeys,” said Kuiyaki. “All we know is that by killing our donkeys, they are killing us too.”

Crackdowns in neighbouring Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia — which closed its donkey abattoirs after public protests — have led to thousands of donkeys now being smuggled across the border to be slaughtered in Kenyan abattoirs.

Animal welfare groups are calling on the Kenyan government to ban the donkey-skin trade, arguing the existence of abattoirs is fuelling donkey smuggling across the entire region.

Njagi agreed some restrictions need to be imposed, but said shutting existing abattoirs would be difficult and mean the loss of jobs.

“We have stopped approving requests to open slaughterhouses and are also putting increased restrictions on existing ones in terms of the number of donkeys they can harvest,” he said.

“But we can’t ban the trade or shut down the abattoirs as investors have put in millions of dollars into these slaughterhouses.”

Thomson Reuters Foundation