Putin signs energy and security deals with Mozambique

Moscow — Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi signed energy and security agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in the first visit by a leader from the southern African state in two decades.

Nyusi’s visit came weeks after his government signed a peace deal with former rebel movement Renamo and just two months before elections where the Mozambican leader will seek a second term.

Russia has been looking to expand its influence in Africa and oil and gas producer Mozambique already signed a debt swap agreement with Moscow in 2017.

“On the commercial and economic side our relations are still modest,” Putin said after signing the accords. “But we have good prospects.”

Bilateral trade between the two countries was $115m in 2018.

The two countries have historic ties stretching back to the 1960s when Soviet Moscow supported Marxist-inspired fighters against Portuguese colonial rule.