Zimbabwe’s former vice-president is a ‘fugitive of justice’

Phelekezela Mphoko ‘fears for his life’ as the country’s anti-corruption commission is on his heels

20 August 2019 - 14:28 Brian Latham
Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Harare — Zimbabwe’s former vice-president, Phelekezela Mphoko, is now a “fugitive of justice”, the state-controlled newspaper Chronicle reported, citing Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission spokesperson John Makamure.

Mphoko lost his job when former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in November 2017. On Tuesday, he was driving to a meeting with anti-corruption officials in the city of Bulawayo when he made a U-turn and fled, Makamure told the newspaper.

Mphoko “fears for his life” after the anti-corruption commission changed the location of the meeting and instructed him to go to a police station, said his lawyer, Zibusiso Ncube.

The commission has accused Mphoko of unlawfully ordering junior police officers to release a senior government official from custody.

“The whole thing is political and the charges are preposterous,” Ncube said. “We want to defend our case, but they reneged on meeting on neutral ground at the last minute. A police station isn’t neutral, it isn’t safe.”

If caught and arrested, Mphoko will be the second high-ranking official charged by the anti-corruption commission in two months. Last month, officials arrested tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira after accusing her of misusing about $94m of state funds.

Bloomberg

Zimbabwe to issue new currency to counter cash shortage

The country abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009, after a bout of hyperinflation, in favour of a basket of currencies
1 hour ago

Armed soldiers and police ready to stop any antigovernment protest in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean police banned protests organised by the main opposition MDC after violently dispersing protesters who defied a similar order in Harare on ...
1 day ago

Eskom exports ease Zimbabwe’s power crisis

Lower demand and additional supply mean Zimbabweans will face less time without electricity
1 week ago

