Mozambique government and Renamo sign final peace pact

Maputo — Mozambique's government and the former rebel group Renamo completed a long-awaited peace pact on Tuesday, inking a final deal aimed at ending years of conflict.

The deal was signed by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in Maputo's Peace Square and witnessed by presidents and other regional and continental leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Thousands of people applauded as the two leaders showed the signed document, named the Maputo Peace and Reconciliation Agreement.

The pact brought the curtain down on marathon negotiations initiated by Afonso Dhlakama, the former Renamo leader, who died in May 2018.

The UN's special envoy on Mozambique, Mirko Manzoni, said it was a "truly historic day".

"This agreement will bring ultimate peace in a country that has seen enough suffering," he said.

The deal comes just two months before general elections on October 15 that the ruling Frelimo party, the dominant political force for more than four decades, is expected to win.

Renamo, founded as an anticommunist guerrilla group, unleashed a civil war against the Marxist Frelimo government shortly after independence from Portugal in 1975.

The brutal fighting — seen by many historians as a proxy conflict between East and West during the Cold War — lasted 16 years.

About 1-million people died, many of them in a famine in 1984-1985, and the country was devastated economically and left littered with landmines.

The war ended when the Soviet Union and apartheid-era SA scaled back their respective support for Frelimo and Renamo, leading to direct peace talks.

The rebel movement then entered politics after a 1992 peace pact which was signed in Rome, paving the way for multiparty elections in 1994.

Renamo lost that vote and subsequent elections and became the official opposition party, although it retained an armed wing.

But in October 2013, Renamo renounced the 1992 peace deal after the military raided its bush camp in central Sathundjira.

Clashes erupted again between government forces and Renamo soldiers, lasting until 2016.

On August 1, the two rivals signed a precursor accord in Gorongosa National Park under which they formally agreed to end military hostilities.

"This agreement will be successful because it is peace made by Mozambicans and for Mozambicans. A break with the past," said Manzoni.

"The signing of this agreement will pave way for peaceful elections," Ramaphosa said.

Portugal, the former colonial power, expressed "deep satisfaction … (at) the new chapter opening today".

"This agreement, the result of a long negotiation process, represents fundamental progress in building peace," the foreign ministry said in Lisbon.

Disarmament

Last week Renamo began disarming armed members as part of the peace deal.

Some of the demobilised fighters will be absorbed into Mozambique's army and police, while others will be reintegrated into civilian life. More than 5,200 Renamo fighters are expected to surrender their weapons to the government.

But the party is suffering internal divisions.