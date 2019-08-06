Malawi braces for violence amid calls for resignation of electoral agency head

Blantyre — Malawian authorities were braced for violence on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered in the streets of the country’s main cities to demand the resignation of Jane Ansah, the head of the Malawi Electoral Commission, whom they accuse of overseeing a rigged vote in May.

The election returned President Peter Mutharika to power — a result that has sparked four previous demonstrations and is being challenged in court by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM). Previous protests have turned violent and the government has said the police lack the capacity to manage them.

The nation’s attorney-general Kalekeni Kaphale sought to bar Tuesday’s demonstrations on the grounds that they were a security threat and infringed other citizens’ rights to work, but the high court in the capital Lilongwe ruled they could go ahead.

Organisers want to attract 1-million people to protests in each of the four main cities, said Timothy Mtambo, chair of the Human Rights Defenders’ Coalition, which is organising the latest demonstrations.

Protesters in Lilongwe set a police vehicle alight on Tuesday morning after the security forces fired tear gas at them in an apparent attempt to stop them from marching, Times Radio reported.