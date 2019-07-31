World / Africa

Nigeria insists Boko Haram has been defeated

Presidency says 10-year insurgency has been ‘degraded’ despite continuing attacks by related forces

31 July 2019 - 17:31 Agency Staff
The purported leader of Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau appears on a video. Picture: REUTERS
The purported leader of Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau appears on a video. Picture: REUTERS

Lagos — Nigeria’s presidency claims that Boko Haram’s 10-year-old insurgency has been “defeated” but admits that international jihadists pose a growing threat.

“The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated,” the presidency said in a statement.

The country was now facing “a mixture” of Boko Haram remnants, criminal groups and jihadists from the Maghreb and West Africa fuelled by turmoil in Libya and the collapse of the Islamic State (IS) caliphate in the Middle East, it said.

“As a consequence of these international gangs, we have seen an increase of trans-border crimes and the proliferation of small arms in the Lake Chad Basin area,” it said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a former general who vowed to crush Boko Haram when he became president in 2015 for his first term in office, has previously said the group were “beaten”.

The uprising began in northeast Nigeria in July 2009 when fighting between the hardline group and government forces left hundreds of jihadists dead, including leader Muhammad Yusuf. Since then, the bloody campaign has killed 27,000 people, displaced more than 2-million and spilled over into neighbouring countries.

In 2015, the Nigerian army forced the jihadists out of major towns but they remain at large in remote strongholds.

Fighters still launch attacks and a breakaway faction loyal to IS, the Islamic State West Africa Province, has ratcheted up assaults against the military since 2018.

Over the weekend an attack by the Boko Haram group headed by long-time leader Abubakar Shekau killed 65 villagers close to the regional capital Maiduguri.

The army has often been criticised for failing to safeguard local communities, with vigilante groups stepping into the void left by the authorities. But the presidency said it was looking to bolster its military capacity and expected the long-awaited delivery of Super Tucano turbo-prop warplanes from the US “beginning next year”.

AFP

NGO demands release of Nigerian aid workers kidnapped by jihadists

Hostages believed to be held in an enclave on the shores of Lake Chad
World
6 days ago

Nigerian president condemns killing of 37 villagers by cattle thieves

Nigerian president vows a firm response to 'these remorseless enemies of humanity'
World
1 week ago

Rival jihadi groups vie for control in Nigeria region

Boko Haram and its offshoot Iswap both want to establish a caliphate in the north
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
India bans Muslim ‘instant divorce’ amid mixed ...
World / Asia
2.
US, China to hold more trade talks after ...
World / Americas
3.
China stakes claim to Asean region ahead of ...
World / Asia
4.
Mozambique’s Nyusi to ink peace deal with Renamo
World / Africa

Related Articles

Triple suicide attack kills 30 in Nigeria

World / Africa

Toll from Boko Haram attack in Cameroon rises to 37

World / Africa

Boko Haram seizes arms in raids on Nigerian army bases

World / Africa

Nigerians hold birthday rally for girl held by Boko Haram

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.