Tanzanian police confirm arrest of journalist Erick Kabendera

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian police have arrested an investigative journalist, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday, sparking calls for answers from authorities about the safety of journalists in the East African country.

Erick Kabendera, a freelance journalist who writes for several international publications, was detained on Monday at his home on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, by a group of men who identified themselves as plain-clothed policemen, according to witness accounts.

Tanzania’s inspector-general of police, Simon Sirro, confirmed that Kabendera was taken to a police station for questioning.

“Police identified themselves and arrested him by following all proper procedure. He is still under police custody,” Sirro said. More information about Kabendera’s arrest would be released later, he said.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was concerned about Kabendera’s safety.

“The manner in which this journalist was taken, by men claiming to be police, is very ominous and further evidence that the press is not safe in President John Magufuli’s Tanzania,” said Muthoki Mumo, the CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative.