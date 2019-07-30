World / Africa

Tanzanian police confirm arrest of journalist Erick Kabendera

Erick Kabendera. Picture: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian police have arrested an investigative journalist, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday, sparking calls for answers from authorities about the safety of journalists in the East African country.

Erick Kabendera, a freelance journalist who writes for several international publications, was detained on Monday at his home on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, by a group of men who identified themselves as plain-clothed policemen, according to witness accounts.

Tanzania’s inspector-general of police, Simon Sirro, confirmed that Kabendera was taken to a police station for questioning.

“Police identified themselves and arrested him by following all proper procedure. He is still under police custody,” Sirro said. More information about Kabendera’s arrest would be released later, he said.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was concerned about Kabendera’s safety.

“The manner in which this journalist was taken, by men claiming to be police, is very ominous and further evidence that the press is not safe in President John Magufuli’s Tanzania,” said Muthoki Mumo, the CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative.

Tanzania said earlier in July it did not know whether another journalist who went missing two years ago while investigating a series of murders of police and ruling party officials was dead or alive.

Activists have cited Azory Gwanda’s disappearance in November 2017 as a sign of worsening conditions for journalists under Magufuli’s government, which they accuse of cracking down on press freedoms by suspending newspapers. The government rejects the criticism.

“Tanzania journalists under attack. Azory Gwanda missing since November 2017 ... now Erick Kabendera abducted from home,” Maria Sarungi Tsehai, a Dar es Salaam-based communications expert and social media activist, said on Twitter.

Tanzania’s president dismisses concerns over dam in nature reserve

John Magufuli says a hydro-electric project planned for Selous Game Reserve — a Unesco world heritage site — will affect just 3% of the area
3 weeks ago

Tanzania tightens foreign exchange control

The government continues its swoop on foreign exchange bureaus it started in February, which saw closure of about 100 of them, moving trading to ...
1 month ago

John Magufuli calls for central bank to buy Tanzania's gold output

Move to curb smuggling could worsen clash with producers
6 months ago

