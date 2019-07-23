World / Africa

Kenyan finance minister pleads not guilty to corruption

Henry Rotich, along with other senior government officials, is facing corruption charges over the award of two dam tenders

23 July 2019 - 11:45 Katharine Houreld and Duncan Miriri
Kenyan finance minister Henry Rotich . Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Kenyan finance minister Henry Rotich . Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Nairobi — Kenya’s finance minister Henry Rotich pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to corruption charges over the award of two dam tenders, a day after his detention in an unprecedented move against a sitting minister in a country notorious for graft.

Rotich and other senior officials are accused of conspiring to defraud the public, among other charges.

Standing next to his number two at the ministry, principal secretary Kamau Thugge, Rotich denied the charges as they were read out to him by prosecutors before a packed anti-corruption court in Nairobi.

The charges against Rotich stem from a police investigation into the misuse of funds in two dam projects planned for the west of the country, overseen by Italian construction company CMC Di Ravenna.

Kenya will also seek the extradition of Paolo Porcelli, the Italian director of CMC di Ravenna, to face charges, the director of public prosecutions told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have the Italian individual, he has not managed to present himself so we will be seeking for his extradition to come and face the charges here in Kenya. We will also issue an international arrest warrant,” Noordin Haji said.

CMC di Ravenna has denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it had not been informed of “any official communication from the Kenyan authorities ... CMC is certain of the correctness of the work of the company and its representatives, both in Italy and abroad”.

The two dams were budgeted to cost 46-billion shillings ($446m) but the treasury borrowed 63-billion instead, Haji said on Monday, needlessly ratcheting up Kenya’s ballooning public debt, which stands at about 55% of GDP.

Reuters

China cuts funds for infrastructure globally as criticism over debt mounts

Construction of what was intended to be a flagship infrastructure project for Eastern Africa was halted in Kenya earlier in 2019 after Beijing ...
World
1 day ago

Kenyan finance minister Henry Rotich to be charged for corruption

Rotich and his co-accused face eight charges ranging from conspiring to defraud and financial misconduct
World
22 hours ago

Kenya to more than double capital gains tax

Rise from 5% to 12.5% will bring rate in line with international standards, says finance minister
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Kenyan finance minister pleads not guilty to ...
World / Africa
2.
Budget for Ebola fight in DRC is set to triple
World / Africa
3.
Survivors of deadly Laos dam collapse still ...
World / Asia
4.
Venezuela hit by huge power cut
World / Americas

Related Articles

Kenya’s finance minister and top officials arrested for corruption

World / Africa

China ready for talks on deal with African trade bloc

World / Africa

‘Safe hands’ earn Kenya’s central bank chief a second term

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.