Deaths reported after car bomb outside hotel in Mogadishu

The attack comes just over a week after 26 people were killed in a 12-hour attack by Al-Shabaab on a hotel in the Somali coastal city of Kismayo

22 July 2019 - 16:12 Agency Staff
Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. Picture: REUTERS
Mogadishu — At least five people were killed and several wounded when a car bomb was detonated on Monday outside a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security officer and witnesses said.

The explosion near a checkpoint outside the Afrik Hotel reverberated throughout the city, and sent a massive plume of black smoke into the air.

Abdullahi Ahmed, a security officer who witnessed the blast, said at least five people were killed in the attack, which appeared to be targeting the hotel.

"I can confirm the death of five people: three civilians and two government security officers at the checkpoint," he said.

"The area was relatively dense with bystanders and some were killed and wounded in the blast, but we don't have the exact number of casualties."

Other witnesses describing being knocked to the ground by the force of the blast, which damaged nearby buildings.

"I was not very far away from where the blast occurred, and I could see several people lying [on the ground], some of them dead with a pool of blood," said one, Abdikarim Mohamed.

"The blast was huge. It did damage to several nearby buildings."

Suado Ali was walking out of a travel agency when the shockwave knocked her flat.

"I was forced to the ground by the shockwave. I saw nearly 10 people lying on the ground, some motionless and others screaming for help", he said.

The attack comes just over a week after 26 people were killed and 56 injured in a 12-hour attack by Al-Shabaab jihadists on a popular hotel in the southern Somali port city of Kismayo.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the Medina hotel on Friday before several heavily armed gunmen forced their way inside, shooting as they went.

That attack was the latest in a long line of bombing and assaults claimed by Shabaab, which has fought for more than a decade to topple the Somali government.

AFP

Amnesty International warns US may have committed war crimes in Somalia

The US military rejects the report, saying it has killed 800 militants in air strikes over the past two years, but has not hurt or killed a single ...
World
4 months ago

Ethiopian Airlines crash: South African and 21 UN workers among the victims

World Bank official Max Thabiso Edkins, a South African with dual citizenship, among those who perished in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 30
World
4 months ago

Somalia port boss among victims of al-Shabaab attacks

Strife-torn country's death toll mounts with shooting and car-bomb blast
World
5 months ago

