Zimbabwe hikes fuel price again after minister says it’s still cheap

Harare — Zimbabwe’s energy regulator has raised petrol and diesel prices by up to 16%, the fourth increase in 2019, after the finance minister said fuel was considerably cheaper than in neighbouring countries.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the biggest fuel price hike in January, a 150% increase, which sparked deadly protests by financially struggling Zimbaweans that left more than a dozen people dead after an army clampdown.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said late on Friday that from Saturday, petrol would cost Z$6.10 ($0.70) a litre, up from Z$5.26, while the price of diesel has been increased 13% to Z$5.84.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube was quoted in a daily newspaper on Thursday as saying he would be happy if the price of fuel was equivalent to $1 per litre.