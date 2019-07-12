World / Africa

News Leader

​WATCH: How a free-trade pact will boost manufacturing in Africa

The AfDB’s Zodwa Mabuza talks to Business Day TV about the benefits of a free-trade pact on the continent

12 July 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is hopeful that the continent’s free-trade pact will boost manufacturing in Africa and shift the region away from its overreliance on volatile commodity exports.

Business Day TV spoke to the AfDB’s Zodwa Mabuza about how the free-trade pact could be a game changer for the continent.

The AfDB’s Zodwa Mabuza talks to Business Day TV about the benefits of a free-trade pact on the continent

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

African free-trade area could offset weakening global growth

New bloc will have to address non-tariff barriers if it wants to benefit from emerging continental demand
Opinion
1 day ago

AfCFTA could present a boon for blockchain and crypto-currencies

Crypto-currencies allow for easier and cheaper payments and can also dramatically lower the cost of doing business, writes Malcolm Hartwell
Opinion
18 hours ago

African leaders to launch landmark free-trade deal

The AU estimates the deal will lead to a 60% boost in intra-African trade by 2022
World
4 days ago

AfCFTA to be formally launched in Niger, with Nigeria on board

The African free-trade deal is likely to take effect on July 1 2020, but some analysts cite corruption and poor infrastructure as obstacles to success
World
6 days ago

Africa free-trade pact gives hope amid bars to transport corridors

While opening up the continent will result in short-term tariff losses, but will deliver long-term benefits
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Europe’s syphilis rate soars 70% since 2010
World / Europe
2.
India gears up for mission to the moon
World / Asia
3.
Brazil president picks son as US ambassador
World / Americas
4.
​WATCH: How a free-trade pact will boost ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.