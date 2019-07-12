News Leader
WATCH: How a free-trade pact will boost manufacturing in Africa
The AfDB’s Zodwa Mabuza talks to Business Day TV about the benefits of a free-trade pact on the continent
12 July 2019 - 09:37
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is hopeful that the continent’s free-trade pact will boost manufacturing in Africa and shift the region away from its overreliance on volatile commodity exports.
Business Day TV spoke to the AfDB’s Zodwa Mabuza about how the free-trade pact could be a game changer for the continent.
The AfDB’s Zodwa Mabuza talks to Business Day TV about the benefits of a free-trade pact on the continent
Or listen to the full audio: