WATCH: The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement explained
The African free agreement is the continent’s largest trade agreement. What is it and how can SA benefit?
12 July 2019 - 09:24
The African Union has established the operational phase of an African free trade agreement on July 7 2019.
Inter-country trade is exceptionally low in Africa compared with Asia and Europe, but the agreement could create $3.2-trillion in trade within the continent.
Deputy editor of Business Day, Tiisetso Motsoeneng, reports.
Africa’s largest trade agreement, the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, has been hailed as a game-changer for intra-African trade.