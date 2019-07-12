World / Africa

WATCH: The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement explained

The African free agreement is the continent’s largest trade agreement. What is it and how can SA benefit?

12 July 2019 - 09:24
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The African Union has established the operational phase of an African free trade agreement on July 7 2019.

Inter-country trade is exceptionally low in Africa compared with Asia and Europe, but the agreement could create $3.2-trillion in trade within the continent.

Deputy editor of Business Day, Tiisetso Motsoeneng, reports.

Africa’s largest trade agreement, the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, has been hailed as a game-changer for intra-African trade.

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight

Business Day Spotlight is your weekly fix of business analysis. In this podcast series top Business Day journalists discuss and dissect South ...
4 months ago

