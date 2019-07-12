World / Africa

Uganda to regulate its coffee farming to boost quality and output

Africa’s top coffee exporter says current laws do not cover planting materials and harvesting

12 July 2019 - 12:14 Fred Ojambo
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Kampala — Uganda, Africa’s top coffee exporter, plans to introduce a new law to regulate farming of the bean in a drive to boost quality and output for the nation’s main commodity export.

The new legislation will replace a 1991 law that only covers post-farm activities such as marketing and processing, according to the National Coffee Bill that’s currently under consideration by law makers. The law would widen governance to issues related to planting materials, harvest and post-harvest handling, research and climate change.

“Issues relating to the generation of planting materials, harvesting and drying of coffee are not covered under the current law,” according to the agriculture ministry. “It is therefore imperative to reform the law as it does not meet the current needs and long-term goals of the government.”

Authorities also intend to register all coffee farmers for monitoring, according to the bill.

Uganda, Africa’s second-biggest coffee grower after Ethiopia, forecasts production at 5.6-million 60kg bags in the 12 months to end-September, and projects output climbing to 20-million bags in 2025. The country largely produces the robusta variety and the bulk of the beans are exported.

Bloomberg

Premium prices attract small farmers back to coffee growing in Zimbabwe

Confidence returns to the sector as Nestle’s Nespresso pays top prices in US dollars and helps with farmer training
World
3 days ago

High-end blends not immune to coffee crisis

Some investors are hoping for a rebound in prices soon, but most are gearing up for a prolonged rout
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Uganda to regulate its coffee farming to boost ...
World / Africa
2.
Sudan’s military council says it has foiled a ...
World / Africa
3.
Europe’s syphilis rate soars 70% since 2010
World / Europe
4.
India gears up for mission to the moon
World / Asia

Related Articles

Coffee farmers in Burundi fed up with poor living

World / Africa

Lull in Brazil’s coffee production will boost arabica prices

World

Coffee growers struggle to eke out a living as prices plunge

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.