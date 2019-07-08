World / Africa

Ethiopia aims to cut joblessness by sending 50,000 workers to UAE

They will receive training in sectors including driving and nursing, earn higher wages and ‘boost their capacity’, President Abiy Ahmed says

08 July 2019 - 17:28 Agency Staff
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses legislators on the current situation of the country inside the Parliament buildings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 1, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / TIKSA NEGERI
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addresses legislators on the current situation of the country inside the Parliament buildings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 1, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / TIKSA NEGERI

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will send 50,000 people to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced Monday, as the Gulf country looks to expand its influence in the Horn of Africa.

"Ethiopia is planning short-term measures to reduce unemployment in Ethiopia and to cope with the increasing job demands of our people," Abiy told parliament in Addis Ababa.

"One of these short-term programmes is sending our skilled labour to foreign countries," said Abiy, who has sought to open his country to foreign investment since assuming office in 2018.

He said that under the deal 50,000 workers would be sent to UAE in the 2019/2020 fiscal year, and discussions were being held to send 200,000 over the next three years.

The workers would receive training in various sectors, including driving and nursing, earn higher wages and "boost their capacity", Abiy said.

Discussions are under way about similar agreements with Japan as well as European nations, Abiy said.

He added that Africa's fastest-growing economy would be aided by a young skilled workforce that was trained abroad.

The UAE has recently pressed for closer ties with countries in the Horn of Africa, helping to mediate along with Saudi Arabia a historic peace accord between former enemies Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are hoping to broker peace in the region, in a sign of the growing importance the Gulf nations put on eastern Africa as they battle Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.

In 2018, the UAE pledged to invest $3bn in aid and investment in Ethiopia.

AFP

Trump’s $50bn Middle East plan is met mainly with scorn

The Palestinian Authority has described the US’s proposal as a ‘multibillion-dollar bribe’ to buy off opposition to Israel’s occupation
World
2 weeks ago

Senators seek to block Trump’s $8bn arms sales to Saudis

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican who is usually in lockstep with Trump, voiced hope for ‘strong bipartisan support’ in preventing the sales
World
1 month ago

Ethiopia needs $2.2bn to modernise its overburdened telecoms sector

Comments mark radical departure from policies of late prime minister Meles Zenawi
World
3 weeks ago

Ethiopia’s 2020 vote in jeopardy after census is delayed again

MPs voted to delay the census again by a year due to an upsurge in ethnic conflict that has forced 2.4-million Ethiopians from their homes
World
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Venezuela’s opposition in new round of talks with ...
World / Americas
2.
Tanzanian ministers spar over Kilimanjaro cable ...
World / Africa
3.
Abundant rains offer good prospects for main ...
World / Africa
4.
Ukraine’s Zelensky offers to meet Putin for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Who will host Africa’s new free-trade zone?

World / Africa

THE BIG READ: Middle East’s power struggle moves to Horn of Africa

Opinion

Ethiopia mourns murdered army chief

World / Africa

Africa forges ahead with own ratings agency plan

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.