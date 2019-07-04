World / Africa

Ethiopian crash families unhappy over Boeing donation plan

Planemaker says it will give $100m to unspecified charities and communities

04 July 2019 - 18:08 Katharine Houreld
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Picture: REUTERS / WILLY KURNIAWAN
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Picture: REUTERS / WILLY KURNIAWAN

Nairobi — The families of victims of an Ethiopian air disaster on Thursday criticised Boeing's plan to donate $100m to unspecified charities and communities affected by two crashes, saying it was too vague and that families should have been consulted first.

Some of the families said Wednesday’s announcement from the US planemaker also triggered an avalanche of unwelcome phone calls from relatives and acquaintances who believed they had just received compensation.

“This is unacceptable. They did not consult us, we only learned this morning,” said Quindos Karanja, a retired Kenyan teacher whose wife, daughter and three grandchildren were killed in the March 10 disaster. “This is not in good faith.”

The crash of the Boeing 737 MAX jet came only five months after the same model of plane plunged into the sea off Indonesia. The two disasters killed a total of 346 people, triggered the global grounding of the aircraft and wiped billions off Boeing's market value.

“It’s like adding salt to a wound. They haven’t consulted any families,” Kenyan lawyer Kabau-Wanyoike, whose younger brother George was aboard the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight, said. Her family has lodged a lawsuit against Boeing, and she said it wanted answers on aviation safety.

“My parents are already being disturbed by people calling to ask has the money come,” she said.

Another Kenyan man, who asked not to be identified, said his family was also concerned about security in a nation where kidnappings for ransom occur frequently.

“Boeing also want to show they have a good name, but they could be putting the victims at risk,” he said, adding he did not oppose Boeing supporting charities, but that it could be done more discreetly.

Boeing said the multiyear payout was not connected to the lawsuits that more than 100 families have filed against. It did not specify how the money would be divided, which organisations would benefit or how it might relate to victims’ families.

Nomi Husain, a US lawyer representing seven families, said his clients, including the Kabau family, had all reacted badly to the announcement.

“They are saying: ‘If` they want to help us, don’t they know who we are? Don't they have our names?’” he said. “They can’t change the storyline that they put profit over safety.”

Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

Boeing pledges $100m for families of 737 MAX crash victims

The pledge, described as an ‘initial outreach’, comes after two crashes killed 346 people, which has led to at least 80 lawsuits
Companies
1 day ago

US trade deficit at highest in five months on higher imports

A slowdown in activity as 2018’s huge stimulus from tax cuts and more state spending fades could prompt the Fed to cut interest rates later in July
World
1 day ago

US regulator finds a new risk in grounded Boeing 737 Max

The flaw, discovered during a simulator test, will delay the plane’s certification test flight as the company scrambles to fix stall-prevention system
World
1 week ago

Aviation industry gets together to bolster trust in Max 737

Airlines feel the cost of grounding nearly 400 jets while Boeing tries to come up with software and training updates
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Niger summit readies for launch of Africa’s ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump girds for July 4 bash starring himself
World / Americas
3.
Sudan talks enter day two with key issue still ...
World / Africa
4.
Who will host Africa’s new free-trade zone?
World / Africa

Related Articles

Airbus blind-sided by Boeing 737 MAX order announced at air show

Companies

Airbus demands chance to bid for IAG’s surprise Boeing narrow-body order

Companies

IAG orders 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets in vote of confidence

Companies

Airbus lands 50-plane vote-of-confidence order

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.