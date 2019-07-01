World / Africa

Zimbabwe to allow US dollar cash withdrawals from some accounts

Firms and individuals in Zimbabwe hold $1.3bn in foreign currency accounts, central bank governor John Mangudya says

01 July 2019 - 16:15 MacDonald Dzirutwe
FILE PHOTO: A packet of U.S. five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. Picture: REUTERS/ GARY CAMERON
Harare — People and companies in Zimbabwe hold $1.3bn in foreign currency accounts, central bank governor John Mangudya said on Monday after the finance minister announced that individuals will be allowed to withdraw their US dollars in cash.

Mangudya told a parliament committee that individuals would be allowed to withdraw up to $1,000 a day from their foreign currency accounts without restrictions but that companies would need to talk to their banks if they needed cash dollars.

Zimbabwe made the RTGS dollar, an interim currency introduced in February, its sole legal tender last Monday, ending a decade of dollarisation and taking another step towards relaunching the Zimbabwean dollar.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube had earlier told the same committee that individuals will be allowed to withdraw US dollars in cash from their foreign currency accounts.

He defended the surprise manner of the announcement and promised that Zimbabwe would not fall into rampant money-printing of the kind that that caused hyperinflation in 2008.

To that end, Zimbabwe will initially print 400-million Zimbabwe dollars, to be gradually introduced into circulation to plug the gap left by the end of dollarisation, Mangudya said.

The Southern African nation, which was hit by a drought that cut crop harvests, is in the grip of foreign currency and fuel shortages and daily electricity cuts lasting up to 15 hours. 

Reuters

EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe runs out of ideas

It’s almost like Zimbabwe’s government has forgotten 2009, when, under the weight of the second-worst hyperinflation numbers yet recorded, the Zim ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Zimbabweans trapped as government stops issuing passports

Ordinary citizens told to try again after 2021, because country does not have funds to import the ink and paper needed for the documents
World
1 day ago

