Ivory Coast to stamp out illegal cocoa output

Abidjan — Ivory Coast plans to stamp out illegal cocoa production from national parks and forest reserves over the next five years to control output better and support a new floor price, say officials from the government and its cocoa regulator.

The plan will be announced this week at a meeting in Abidjan where officials from Ivory Coast and Ghana will discuss details of the strategy to establish the floor price with the industry, said three officials, who asked not to be named.

The world’s top two producers said in June they will fix a minimum price of $2,600 a ton free-on-board that chocolate companies must pay from the 2020/21 season if they want to access their more than 60% share of global supply.

Global price crash

But some industry players have warned the plan could overstimulate production, particularly in Ivory Coast, leading to a global price crash.

“For us, it’s simple,” said one official with the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), Ivory Coast’s regulator. “If we can’t control our cocoa production, it will be difficult to stick to and enforce the floor price, because a structural production surplus will drag prices down.”

The new measures — a legal framework for which is due to be approved by parliament soon — will include possible jail time for those caught growing cocoa inside forest reserves and national parks, the officials said.

Between 2000 and 2015, as cocoa output rose from 1.175-million tons to 1.8-million tons, nearly half of the protected forests managed by the Ivorian agency, Sodefor — about 740,000ha — were destroyed through deforestation.