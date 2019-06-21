World / Africa

GE to build hydro-power plant between Zimbabwe and Zambia

The 2,400MW Batoka Gorge plant has been planned for years by the two countires, both of which are struggling with electricity shortages

21 June 2019 - 13:39 Matthew Hill and Prinesha Naidoo
A general view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
A general view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Maputo/Johannesburg — Zimbabwe and Zambia chose General Electric (GE) and Power Construction of China to build a $4bn hydropower project straddling their border, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

The 2,400MW Batoka Gorge plant has been planned for years by the two countires, both of which are struggling with electricity shortages after a drought curbed hydropower output. GE and Power China are in a consortium that was shortlisted in February to build the facility.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe have agreed on this project. We have all agreed that we give it to GE — China Power and GE together,” Mnangagwa said in an interview on Wednesday in Maputo, where he was attending a conference. “It’s critical that we move fast on this front because as we industrialise, we need electricity.”

While the project will address electricity shortages, it is on the same river — the Zambezi — that has left the Kariba hydropower dam downstream too empty to function at full capacity.

GE said in an e-mailed response to questions that the Zambezi River Authority, which manages power plants on the river, had said it would appoint a final developer for the project by September. As part of the consortium, GE would have a “material role in the development and execution of the project”, including the design and supply of hydropower technologies, it said.

Zambian energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa said he was not available to comment. The project will be based on a build-operate-transfer financing model and will not put any fiscal strain on the two nations’ governments, Nkhuwa said in February.

The $4bn cost of the project includes amounts for civil works, construction and power turbines, among other things, GE said on Thursday.

According to Nkhuwa, other shortlisted bidders included Salini Impregilo of Italy and a joint venture comprising China Three Gorges, China International Water and Electric, and China Gezhouba Group.

Bloomberg

After floods drench eastern Zimbabwe, water shortages parch Harare

Country is suffering from both floods and drought
World
2 months ago

Tanzania shrugs off concerns and signs $3bn hydroelectric deal in world heritage site

President inks contract with Egyptian companies for a power plant in Selous Game Reserve, which will double the country’s power generation capacity
World
6 months ago

Ailing Zimbabwe reels as 18-hour power cuts bite

Most miners have been asked to import their own power, a move that could double their costs
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
GE to build hydro-power plant between Zimbabwe ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe wants a new currency by early 2020, and ...
World / Africa
3.
Georgians riot at parliament over Russian MP’s ...
World / Europe
4.
Malaysia moves to recover $65m stolen from ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

France vows to fight for GE plant where 1,000 jobs are at risk

Companies

General Electric shares tumble on JP Morgan analyst’s downgrade

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.