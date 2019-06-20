Sudanese general says protest crackdown mastermind has been identified

Khartoum — A Sudanese general says the mastermind behind a deadly crackdown on protesters has been identified, but refused to name him, saying it would hamper a probe into the raid.

Crowds of protesters were violently dispersed on June 3 by men in military uniforms, who shot and beat demonstrators who had participated in a weeks-long sit-in outside the army headquarters.

Protesters and witnesses allege that the crackdown was carried out by members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, whose commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo is the deputy chief of the country’s ruling military council.

But Dagalo, widely known as Himeidti, said on Thursday that an investigation into the crackdown has so far led to the identity of the man who planned the raid.

“We have identified the man responsible” for dispersing the protest camp, Dagalo said without naming the individual, adding “there’s no need to impact the investigation”.

Justice

“Whoever it is, whether from regular forces or a civilian, will be brought to trial. The investigation will be transparent and the trial will be public.”

The military council has steadfastly denied it had ordered the dispersal of the sit-in.

On Thursday Dagalo also defended Rapid Support Forces, saying anybody could wear the unit’s uniform as it was easily available in the market.

“We arrested a general yesterday for distributing IDs of the RSF,” Dagalo said. “We have also arrested 23 people in Port Sudan who were not RSF members but who were wearing RSF uniforms and checking people.”