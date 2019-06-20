Hundreds still missing, thousands displaced in Zimbabwe three months after Idai

Zimbabwe is facing a humanitarian crisis in its Chimanimani area that was ravaged by Cyclone Idai three months ago.

UN agencies in Zimbabwe have received just 40% of the $60m required to support people affected by the cyclone.

The situation in Chimanimani remains desperate with thousands reported to be in need of food aid and shelter during winter. More than a hundred people are still missing.

A severe drought has compounded the food shortages, leaving close to 6-million of Zimbabwe’s 14-million people in need of food aid.

In a report seen by Business Day, UN assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief co-ordinator Ursula Mueller, who recently visited Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique to assess recovery operations, said the situation in Chimanimani was distressing.

“It’s heartbreaking, nearly three months after the cyclone’s landfall over a hundred people are still missing, thousands are displaced in camps and host communities and the damage to livelihoods has increased the chronic food security situation already present.”

Mueller noted that Zimbabwe’s weak economy and spiralling inflation — that has reached a ten-year high of close to 100% — could further increase food insecurity in Chimanimani.

People in the area are also struggling to access medicines, with the situation particularly distressing for those living with HIV.

The UN notes that HIV patients in the area “face a double dilemma of being unable to access drugs and even if they access them, not being able to properly absorb them on an empty stomach”.

Mueller appealed to the international community to urgently provide the funds needed to scale up humanitarian efforts.

Zimbabwe’s government has promised to step up its efforts and provide more assistance.

It also said that it would present a report between June 24 and 26 to UN agencies and co-operating partners detailing what is still required.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Chimanimani last week, councillor Lovemore Utseya said survivors had asked to be relocated to new areas after the trauma of losing loved ones and all their possessions.